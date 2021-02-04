 Skip to main content
Corn

March corn futures set a contract high overnight, achieving that five out of the last seven sessions, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said. Expect continued higher trade as export sales remained strong.

“Acreage competition between corn and soybeans is expected to keep December corn well supported,” Total Farm Marketing said.

TFM also noted that ethanol production pace is tracking just above the levels needed to reach the USDA projections. “Margins remain negative and ethanol stocks were up from last week and last year,” they said.

