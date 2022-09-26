People are also reading…
“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. The next several days look well suited for farmers to get after this year’s harvest. Reports are that the crop is drying down significantly, which could hamper drying revenues for the elevator this fall.”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher US Dollar and concern about global recession slowing demand weighed on futures. Weekly US corn exports were near 18 mln bu. vs 27 last year. This was less than expected.”