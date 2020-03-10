Farmer selling is “very quiet” right now as corn hit new contract lows in the futures market, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Expect more of a back and forth market today, he said, “taking its guidance from the energy and equity markets.”
Argentina weather, while a little dry, may get a boost of rain in the near future, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Up in the North where safrina corn is just emerging there is good rain in the forecast,” Payne said. “CONAB is likely to show a massive soybean number in their upcoming report while corn numbers should remain optimistic. Some acreage will not get planted due to the late start but nothing major.”