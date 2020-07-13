Favorable weather hurt the corn market today and expectations are for a “decent national average” in this year’s corn crop, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The September contract pushed past its 50-day moving average mark of $3.30 today.
“We are at the time of the year where markets can change quickly and if the stock market does a hiccup here, we will probably be seeing funds come out and go more into the commodities markets,” Dan Morgan, with VBI, said. “Many times the negative report will find friends, especially if you are faced with weather problems and a huge short position in the grain markets … The next twenty days is going to be critical for corn.”