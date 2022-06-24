People are also reading…
Corn closed lower on outlooks for less hot and still dry weather for the current week and on demand concerns. Corn has emerged under what is considered good conditions but it has been hot in the Midwest, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
World Weather Inc. forecasts crops in the Delta, lower and eastern Midwest, Tennessee River Basin and parts of Texas will be most significantly stressed in this first week of their outlook, according to Total Farm Marketing.