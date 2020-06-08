There has been a rally in the crude oil market. A lot of that goes back to ethanol, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Hundreds of millions of bushels of demand were lost because people are driving less because gasoline demand fell so sharply when people were on lockdown for months.
The average new crop carryout estimate ahead of the report is for 3.356 billion bushels, which would be a 37.5 million bushel hike from May’s forecast. That is mostly due to ideas of a higher old crop carryover figure, Brugler Marketing reported.