People are also reading…
After recent purchases from China, William Moore of Price Futures Group said the buying “is expected to continue.” He noted that besides inflation, the banking crisis has been the biggest headwind to the market, but things are stabilizing “and corn has gone up regardless.”
Corn markets were “spurred on’ by another Chinese purchase today, CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production rose 6,00 barrels per day while stocks fell 661,000 and gasoline demand was up 185,000 barrels per day, a 13-week high.