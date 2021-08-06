 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

USDA reported 37% of US corn area is in some level of drought, which was up from 36% reported last week, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended the week trading lower,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The questions surrounding the production for this u…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved lower despite declining crop conditions. “The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in the soy complex, despite de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Brazilian prices are on the rise as there is a “low domestic supply” and “dryness and frost” are causing stress on the southern hemisphere cro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was lower on spillover weakness from other markets “despite declining crop conditions last week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Recent showers are benefiting much of the Midwest, but the forecast looks drier this week. “Elsewhere, dryness and frosts have created undue s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazilian corn production was lowered by 3 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading noted, but the markets are “disappointed” it didn’t go any lower…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weakness in outside market forces and fears of a slowdown in the global economy due to

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn futures were unchanged overnight and could take on a defensive posture following yesterday’s negative reversal action, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The extent of hit and miss rains for Iowa over the next two weeks will be closely watched, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn saw a “lower end” to the night session, “but we could see prices rebound due to the lower crop ratings in yesterday’s report,” Nick Paume…

