Expect more two-sided trade “for the foreseeable future” in the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. “There is a large amount of potential new investment funds to buy commodities if demand increases,” they said. “Some still feel that 2021 corn prices need to trade higher for U.S. farmers to increase 2021 acres to satisfy demand.”
The corn market’s export inspections “haven’t been great,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “But the sales continue to be strong as Mexico has been purchasing large quantities.”
