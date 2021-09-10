“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some might say that the corn market may have bought the fact after spending most of August selling the rumor. Trade was looking for USDA to raise U.S. corn and sorghum 2021 acres, corn yield, U.S. 20/21 and 21/22 corn carryout and world 21/22 corn end stocks. That is what the USDA gave them.”
“(December corn) was 6 1/2 cents lower for the week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders are now respecting the bullish chart action, but questioning how much upside is possible with harvest on the threshold. Sunday night trade will be monitored for clues to the answer.”