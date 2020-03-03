Expect higher trade today as traders are hopeful for some sort of stimulus from the government, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Overnight trade has been higher, she said, mostly due to stronger equities and a weaker dollar.”
March first-notice and delivery “can often mark a near-term low in the market,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “This is holding true again this time around for the March contract.” They noted they aren’t fully convinced the low is in quite yet, but upside calls “could be a good risk/reward play.”