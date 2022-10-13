People are also reading…
Corn moved lower on the high inflation report, but then concerns about Russia limiting exports from Ukraine moved corn back up. “December corn gapped lower overnight and extended those losses when the bearish CPI number came out, but the Russian story mentioned above brought prices back to the positive side,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
Exports and carryout estimates remained in focus on Thursday. “Some feel that lower US corn exports than USDA estimate and higher carryout could offer resistance to futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 300-900 mt vs 227 last week.”