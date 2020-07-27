Corn futures traded lower last week on improved U.S. weather outlook. Most look for weekly corn ratings to increase 1% from last week, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Guesses for the 2020 corn yield are near 180.0 versus USDA 178.5. Range of guesses for US 20/21 corm carryout is 2,580 to 3,400. Some feel USDA may be too high in their estimate of ethanol and export demand.
The USDA is expecting China to grow 10.2 billion bushels of corn this year, but current government reserve sales of rice and wheat indicate that they either are running low of stored supply or are expecting enough yield loss due to flooding to merit the large purchases from the U.S., according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.