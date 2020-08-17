“Prices moved higher from dry weather forecasts for this week and damage reports stirring around,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from hot/dry weather conditions and declining crop conditions. Gains limited from big crop ideas in other parts of the US Midwest.”
“Corn futures traded higher and closed near session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Uncertainty over the size of the US 2020 corn crop triggered fund short covering. Combination of dry weather across the Midwest and last week’s strong winds may have taken the top off the US record corn yield.”