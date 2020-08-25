Corn is in lock step with ethanol and gasoline on an uptrend right now, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
The corn market is trading higher this morning, hitting a new six-week high due to support from the recent U.S. and China trade talks and deteriorating crop conditions, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. The USDA reported that corn conditions are seen at 64% good/excellence, this is down 5% from last week’s 69% rating. Iowa was down 9% in the G/E category to 50%, she said.
“Corn prices look to move higher on supply news over the near term. Demand issues for corn remain in place over the next marketing year,” said Todd Hubbs agricultural economist with The University of Illinois