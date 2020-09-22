The weather outlook and crop conditions pressured corn markets Tuesday. “Corn prices were lower on improved crop condition ratings and a mostly favorable weather outlook across the US Midwest this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest has begun in some areas and activity is expected to continue.”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures were supported by lack of US farmer selling and more US corn sales to China offered support. Talk of lower US crop size also is offering support. Approaching US corn harvest could offer seasonal resistance. USDA announced 140 mt US corn to China and 320 mt of US corn to unknown.”