Traders were looking ahead to the next update on corn crop conditions.
"Corn settled in a doji pattern just above trendline support going back to end of March, giving some hope that we can trade the higher energy and lower crop conditions tomorrow,” Scott Strand, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spreads were also a little firmer.”
“Corn futures found support after some feel final U.S. 2021 biofuel demand could be higher than 2020,” Scott Strand, with CHS Hedging, said. “Most look for higher 2022 than 2021 mandates. Weekly corn exports were near 28 mln bu. vs. 35 last year. Season to date exports are near 2,562 vs. 1,632 last year. USDA goal is 2,775 vs. 1,777 last year.”