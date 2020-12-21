Corn found support from the strong soybean market despite export inspections that “were at the lower end of the trade estimates,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Gains were limited from rain in brazil over the weekend, with more expected this week.”
Corn futures are dealing with the “wild trade” in most markets, ADM Investor Services said. While Brazil is expecting rain, Argentina is expecting lower than normal rains over the next few weeks.
