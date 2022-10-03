 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Export inspections at 26 MB were termed neutral,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Given the slow pace of exports, less than robust inspections are not a surprise. Yet, both sales and inspections will need to pick up soon or else it may be necessary for the USDA to lower export expectations. Additionally, if sales don’t pick up, the mantra ‘demand destruction’ will gain traction.”

"Corn was slightly higher for the day on the heels of higher soybean,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly Crop Conditions: 52% Good/Excellent unchanged, and Corn harvest advanced to 20% done vs. 27% on average.”

