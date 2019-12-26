China corn imports for November reached just 98,422 tons, down 17%, according to The Hightower Report. The prospects of increased U.S. corn exports to China remains a key underpin, as that could reduce U.S. supply readings.
Corn futures are near season lows due to slow export demand, ADM Investor Services said. Corn needs new China demand to offset talk of record world 2020 crops.
Allendale said China warned earlier this week that a destructive pest that has threatened the country's grain output is expected to hit more crops across wider areas in 2020, including the key corn-growing region in the northeast.