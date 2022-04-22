 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heading into the day portion of the week’s final trade day, corn is 2 to 5 cents higher in new crop and bouncing 6 to 7 cents in old crop, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Yesterday’s trade left corn near the lows at the close.

Cool temperatures into early May remain a persistent problem for U.S. planting, which has been the talk of late but comparing the national drought maps from 2022 and 2012 hint at a much bigger potential concern, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. This year’s drought map has more of the Corn Belt (WCB in particular) in drought than in late April of 2012.

