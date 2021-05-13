Corn prices were lower overnight after weakness from yesterday’s WASDE report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Expect more of the same today, as ending stocks for the next marketing year came in above expectations.
July futures finished yesterday nearly 35 cents off the high, “which looks like a blip on the chart,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “This should act as a caution flag for the bull camp. We can trade another 25+ cents lower and still hold trendline support, so managing your position and expectations are important.”