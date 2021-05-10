 Skip to main content
Corn markets were sharply down to begin the week. “US corn futures took a good trashing today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some link the initial selling to better weekend US Midwest rains than forecasted. Trade also was disappointed in weekly US corn exports.”

Traders were processing the latest export news. “The USDA reported a flash sale this morning of 1,020,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to China during the 21/22 marketing year and a cancellation of 280,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to China during the 20/21 marketing year,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.

