Corn markets continue to see reluctance from managed funds “on feelings that 10 days of warm/dry U.S. Midwest weather may not be long enough to drop U.S. corn yield enough to push futures higher,” ADM Investor Services said.
Price action was back and forth today in corn, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The September and December contracts failed to fill their respective price gaps on the charts from July 2,” Sanderson said.
Ethanol production was down 13,000 barrels per day, to 1.03 mln per day in the latest report, Sanderson noted, while ethanol stocks were up 1.38 mln barrels.