Corn

Corn

There is an expected “slight to moderate cut in quarterly stocks” today for the corn market, which should support prices after its release if realized, Allendale said. They note that this report “will not reflect the current crop being harvested,” but is rather a look at the grains in storage.

“Fundamentally, the market is at a time of seasonal pressure and overall yield reports have been impressive, but the sideways range has persisted due to concerns of the already tighter stocks, worries of higher inputs for the 2022 crop, and possible increased demand to China,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were quiet overnight, trading in a small trading ranges as harvest progresses. “U.S. yields have been generally good with weather…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina has about 8% of its corn crop planted, while Brazil is closer to 20%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite harvest pressure, corn prices are continuing to hold above support levels, Total Farm marketing said. “Central Brazil received some ra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were mixed overnight, but are up slightly this morning, “taking back some of Tuesday’s losses,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

South American farmers might be slowing their plantings due to dryness, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets turned a bit lower overnight “on a lack of bullish news” as quiet trade is expected to continue, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s report boosted corn prices as yield reports are “mixed,” CHS Hedging’s Ami L. Heesch said. Estimates for…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders are seeing a “high amount of variability” in the corn market as yield reports are coming in, Total Farm Marketing said. “The prospects…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved higher on Thursday as traders watched harvest weather. “The corn market was higher as buying continued from yesterday with …

