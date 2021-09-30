There is an expected “slight to moderate cut in quarterly stocks” today for the corn market, which should support prices after its release if realized, Allendale said. They note that this report “will not reflect the current crop being harvested,” but is rather a look at the grains in storage.
“Fundamentally, the market is at a time of seasonal pressure and overall yield reports have been impressive, but the sideways range has persisted due to concerns of the already tighter stocks, worries of higher inputs for the 2022 crop, and possible increased demand to China,” Total Farm Marketing said.