Expect corn to see “steady to lower” trade throughout the day today. The coronavirus and other global economy items will be affecting trade in the near-term, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
Corn has reason to be optimistic, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. Despite not much upside potential due to some of the global issues going on in the short term, “we still have 16% of the crop last year that’s unharvested, and that’s why the basis is doing well in some key areas,” he said. “At some point in time, and I think that’s in the next 30 days, before the acreage report in March, the trade is going to have to come around to what we have for world corn supplies and U.S. corn supplies and match that up.”