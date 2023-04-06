People are also reading…
Nearby contracts are seeing more pressure than deferred contracts, CHS Hedging said. Open interest was down overall yesterday, with May leading the charge lower but new crop gaining interest.
The tighter supply of old crop corn and a recent sell off “suggest that nearby downside price risk may be limited,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Old crop corn supplies stay snug and firm, and basis levels will likely surface to pull it from farmers’ hands. New crop prices, assuming normal weather and now an expectation for farmers to plant more, may have limited upside price potential to $5.75 December futures.”