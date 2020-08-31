Corn opened strong before settling back lower. "Corn prices were strong at the open on dryness last week and ideas that conditions will have declined,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices rose to levels not seen over the past five months. December corn climbed to $3.64 ¼, ½ cent below the March 30th high of $3.64 ¾.”
“Noon US weather maps continue to call for drier than normal US west Midwest weather next week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade estimates US corn crop rating near 61 pct good/ex versus 64 last week. Weekly US corn exports were near 15.8 mil bu versus 14.0 last year. 2019/20 marketing year is over.”