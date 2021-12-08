This morning's "ginormous" corn sale to Mexico boosted the market, as USDA announced the 1.84 mmt sale this morning, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Ethanol is also showing strong increases, with the "fourth largest production number" for the market year coming this week.
Corn "just keeps shaking off the lower openings," Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. There are not many expected changes to tomorrow's WASDE report, and he said he expects reaction won't be negative to whatever the USDA has to show.