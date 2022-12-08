People are also reading…
March corn has been trading in a 14 cent range this week as news remains quiet, CHS Hedging said. Expect more “back and forth action” the rest of the week.
Conditions are “overwhelmingly favorable” early on in Brazil, boosting optimism for their corn potential, ADM Investor Services said. “Essentially all producing regions received at least 20 mm of rainfall over the past two weeks, near to above normal across the South and the Southeast/Central-West where most (>90%) of the first corn is grown.”