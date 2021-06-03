Corn futures are higher this morning as markets are “on the forecasts, and not the strong (condition) ratings,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. He says to expect higher trade “as the rains disappear from the forecasts for a few days and the temperature cranks up.”
Continued evidence of a smaller Brazil crop “should help provide underlying support,” The Hightower Report said. “Heavy rains are expected this weekend in Brazil but this will not help the crop, which is about ready for harvest in most areas.”