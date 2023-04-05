People are also reading…
“Snow melting in the north will likely affect river-bottoms planting progress further south,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While concerning, it is too early to suggest significant planting delays or prevent plant acres. This concern increases if the northern states turn wet again in the third week of April. Heavy snowpack will take time to melt.”
“Above normal temperatures across the Corn Belt may be putting some pressure on the market as warm and dry weather is needed to ensure the USDA’s 92-mln-acre forecast is met, especially in the Upper Midwest,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.