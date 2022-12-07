People are also reading…
“Corn futures ended higher. Market was oversold,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Matif saw profit taking following the huge sell-off in November. U.S. weekly ethanol data provided a sizable surprise with a 6% bounce in production and just a 1.5% increase in stocks, although they remain 14% above last year.”
“Corn managed to stabilize in a light volume trading day,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales continue to be the focus heading into Friday’s USDA report. The average analyst estimate for WASDE corn ending stocks is 1.237 bln bushels, up from 1.182 bln in November.”