Corn futures drifted lower on low volume," Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "…Drop in US demand for Ethanol, talk of lower feed demand and drop in exports is expected to increase US 2019/20 carryout. This week's NOAA 30/90 day Midwest weather forecast calls for normal to above temps and normal to above rains."
“Corn prices were weaker all day on lack of fresh supportive news and weakness in the wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The crop is mostly planted with a good share of it up already. While there have been some pretty heavy rains in the ECB this past week, it seems pretty tough for prices to rally much.”