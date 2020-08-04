Corn was rated 72% good to excellent in the Crop Progress and Condition report, unchanged from last week. Iowa dropped 4 points to 73% G/E. The crop is 39% in the dough stage, above the 5-year average of 33%, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Prices gapped lower in overnight trade in response to a steady condition rating and increasing yield estimates, opening the door for a re-test of contract lows, he said.
USDA indicated there were 379 million bushels of corn used to produce ethanol in June, down 1.96 million a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. In addition, production of dried distillers grains fell in June.