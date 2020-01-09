Ethanol production was down slightly after the New Year’s Day holiday, falling to 1.062 mln barrels per day, Allendale said. That is down by 4,000 barrels, but that mark is still 6.2% higher than the same stretch last year, while year-to-date production is down 1.7% compared to last year’s marks.
Meanwhile, ethanol inventories rose to 22.5 mln barrels, increasing by a record 1.5 mln barrels over last week’s mark. However, net margins are 3 cents lower, averaging a loss of 9 cents, Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging said.