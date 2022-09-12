People are also reading…
“(Corn) Yield was as expected, but the resurvey of acreage resulted in a bigger drop in harvested acres than expected,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Feed use was cut, with no commensurate bump in other feed sources. Futures were unchanged initially but followed beans higher by the close.”
“All this left US 2022/23 corn carryout at 1,219 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some would suggest futures are not high enough to ration demand that much. USDA estimated World corn crop at 1,172 mmt vs 1,179 estimated in August and 1,219 last year.”