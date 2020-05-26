“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher financial markets and new US soybean sales to China and soymeal sales to the unknown sparked new buying in soybeans. Corn followed… Concern about higher South America supply and lower South America new crop corn prices could reduce final 2019/20 corn exports.”
“The corn market traded higher on strength in the crude oil market and weakness in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A bout of short covering was noted. Gains were limited from big crop ideas and mostly favorable weather for the newly seeded crop. Prices drew underlying support from delayed plantings from rain events over the weekend.”