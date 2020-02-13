Allendale is not worried by new ethanol numbers. Ethanol production fell from 1.081 million barrels per day in the previous week to 1.033 last week. “We don’t consider that to be a bad thing as production falls seasonally,” Allendale said. This week’s production pace was still positive at 0.4% over last year. “This week, USDA raised the corn for ethanol goal from 5.375 billion bushels to 5.425.”
Weather is delaying corn farmers further. “Harvest activity in North Dakota has stopped with cold temperatures and strong winds making life difficult,” said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Bryant’s outlook for today is a “back and forth market, bouncing off its most recent lows.”