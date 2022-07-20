People are also reading…
“Futures closed lower across the board for the second day in a row as the 6-10 and 8-14 forecasts call for improved chances for rain, and hot temperatures remain steady,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, says. “Ethanol production was up 29,000 bpd to 1,034,000 bpd, inventories were unchanged at 23.6 mln barrels, and margins increased by 51 cents to net positive 41 cents.”
Traders continue to watch for corn export news to China, with this week seeing a fresh announcement. “USDA announced a private export sale as China booked 136,000 MT for 22/23 delivery,” Brugler Marketing said.