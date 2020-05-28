Currency issues in Argentina makes Argentinian corn the cheapest in the world right now, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “U.S. corn is trading as cheap as it was on harvest a year ago,” he said. “A demand side catalyst (ethanol) is needed to get things moving again, but farmers in Argentina are going to put up a fight in the short run which should keep a floor under corn until delivery pressure arrives in a few weeks.”
The corn market “continues to trade in a tight range with weather a non-issue,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.