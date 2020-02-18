Last week saw “risk-off trade” before the extended weekend, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “The synopsis: a lot of corn for the foreseeable future,” he said. “There’s not an ounce of bullish news to be found, but we think that majority of the bearish news is already known. So long as nothing crazy happens over the long weekend, we remain optimistic on prices and believe the risk/reward favors the buy-side at the bottom end of the range.”
When looking at the upcoming Ag Forum impacts, John Payne said the corn estmates “will be large” based on current price points, but if the November soybean contract can make some gains, it could keep numbers below 94 mln acres.