Corn

Argentina’s early corn crop is rated at just 20% good to excellent (down 4 points from last week) and 39% of the crop still needs to be planted, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Jan 10-15 is usually the unofficial end to the corn planting season, so lost acreage due to the drought is real concern.

There are people who believe the Chinese corn crop is 30 million tons below the USDA guess, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. That could encourage them to come in and buy more U.S. corn, since we’re the cheapest in the world.

CropWatch Weekly Update

