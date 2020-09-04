“The range between $3.50 and $3.60 seems like a comfortable place to pass the next week until the USDA graces us with their report,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Some now estimate China will import 15-20 million metric tons of corn in 2020-21 and 20 to 25 million metric tons corn in 2021-22, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Yesterday’s export sales of 93.8 million bushels pushed the total new crop commitments to 619.8 million bushels, an all-time record, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. DDG exports for the month of July totaled 1.083 million metric tons for July, the largest since August 2019.