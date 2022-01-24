There are some that estimate that South America may have loss 20 million metric tons of corn due to dryness across most of Argentina and South Brazil, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Weekend Argentina rains and forecast for South Brazil rains could limit the upside in corn prices today.
Corn futures were mixed overnight with a weak tone as the dollar pushes higher and weighs on row crops, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Money managers remain heavily long the corn market despite a pull-back in numbers.