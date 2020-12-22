 Skip to main content
Drought monitor starting to look concerning heading into winter in the U.S. while the 7-day forecast expects only light amounts of rain for S. Brazil & Argentina, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The corn market traded both sides on position squaring ahead of the long holiday weekend. Prices drew support from strong soybean and meal values overnight, according to CHS Hedging.

March corn closed higher for the eighth session in a row and pushed to new contract highs, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see stronger exports and tighter ending stocks, possibly tightening more if the Argentina crop is smaller.

