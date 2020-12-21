The demand side of the balance sheet for corn continues to be analyzed by traders with the ethanol number up for question, but last week’s cattle on feed report also leaned on the bearish side for feed demand, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Brazil’s Customs Ministry reported 4.896 million metric tons of corn were exported in November. This is 19% over last year’s monthly exports of 4.110 tons.
December 2021 corn made a new contract high Friday and finally broke through $4.15 to activate the standing sales target, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “This will take sales to 20% for new crop, where I will put everything on hold to see how Argentina’s weather shakes out into January,” he said.
CropWatch Weekly Update
