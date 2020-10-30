The world corn market has never seen such huge price spreads between major producing countries, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The world’s second-largest corn producer (Brazil) and the third largest producer (China) both posted new record-high corn prices this week while the world’s largest producer (United States) is about $4.50 (54%) below the all-time high in August 2012. “It is hard to be bearish on corn while these ratios exist,” Lawrence said.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy