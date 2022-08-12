People are also reading…
Traders remain concerned with the harsh weather in Europe which could drive production even lower. In addition, Brazilian corn production was not as high as feared and traders are also uncertain with the U.S. yield outlook, The Hightower Report said today.
Ami Heesch expects lower trade this morning ahead for the USDA report. “Corn values opened lower on position evening ahead of today’s USDA report. Losses were limited from weather forecasts calling for more hot/dry conditions,” she said this morning.