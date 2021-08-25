“No new export sales this morning, but corn futures had another impressive day of gains with funds estimated buyers of 7,000 contracts,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Selling on the close pushed December corn just under its 50-day moving average. Spreads are still not tracking with the rally.”
Despite some midweek rainfall, corn markets didn’t see a big selloff, as traders considered other information as well.
“Much of the U.S. Midwest saw some rain overnight through early Wednesday morning,” Barchart.com said. “In days gone by, a colorful precipitation accumulation map in late August would likely have sparked a heavy round of selling.”